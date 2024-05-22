Haj 2024: First batch of Indian pilgrims arrive in Makkah

Makkah: Mutawifs of Arabs Hajj Company (Ashraqat) subsidiary Rahlat wa Manafi Company has welcomed the first batch of pilgrims from India who arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Haj this year, which is expected to start on June 14.

The first batch consisted of approximately 2,500 pilgrims who were distributed across three centers.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: High temperatures expected during Haj 2024

Rahlat wa Manafi Company CEO Ahmad Tamar emphasizes the company’s commitment to ensuring comfort and ease for pilgrims during Umrah, in line with King Salman’s instructions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Indian pilgrims expressed gratitude for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s government’s efforts in providing excellent services and warm hospitality.

The first flight of 283 pilgrims arrived in Madinah Thursday morning, May 9, from Hyderabad, India, marking the start of the Haj season.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.