Saudi Arabia: High temperatures expected during Haj 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has predicted high temperatures for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage 1445 AH-2024.

The head of the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Dr. Ayman bin Salem Ghulam, said that this year’s Haj season falls in June, a period when temperatures and humidity levels are usually high.

In an interview with Arabic channel Al-Arabiya, Ghulam said, “We recently held a workshop title “Climatic Impact on Haj 1445 AH” to discuss the potential effects of this heatwave on the pilgrims.”

Ghulam stressed the importance of ensuring the well-being of pilgrims. “We have reviewed the logistical aspects of food and drink provisions within the pilgrim camps,” he said.

“It was necessary to be in touch with the agencies concerned and notify them of the weather forecasts at the holy places so that they can take precautions during this year’s Haj,” he added.

In this regard, Saudi authorities are implementing measures to mitigate heat-related risks, including cooling technologies, hydration stations, shaded rest areas, and medical teams on standby to promptly address health issues.

This year, more than two million Muslims around the world are expected to participate in the upcoming Haj.

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29.

The first flight of 283 pilgrims arrived on Thursday morning, May 9, from Hyderabad, India, marking the start of the Haj season.

Haj is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.