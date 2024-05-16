From Paris to Madinah: French pilgrim walks 8,000 km to perform Umrah

Madinah: French traveller Mohamed Boulabiar recently arrived in the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, after covering a distance of 8,000 kilometers on foot to perform Umrah.

Boulabiar embarked on a journey from Paris on August 27, 2023, traversing various countries including Switzerland, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, Greece, Turkey, and Jordan before reaching Saudi Arabia.

Currently, he is in Madinah, preparing to walk to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Born in France to a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother, Boulabiar braved numerous weather conditions. Despite the difficulties and dangers, these challenges did not deter his goal of reaching the holy sites on foot.

He walked throughout his journey, following the map and carrying essential provisions weighing 25 kilograms, including food and a tent for sleeping and resting.

Boulabiar occasionally spent nights at mosques along his route or with kind-hearted individuals who welcomed him into their homes.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday, May 15, heremarked, “I did not encounter any problems on the road, but the biggest challenge was the weather. I departed in the summer and arrived in the spring, passing through autumn and winter, enduring storms and thunder. At one stage of the journey, a snowstorm at the Greek border delayed my trip by a week.”

Watch the video here

#فيديو_واس | "بولابيار" رحال فرنسي حقق حلمه بالقدوم إلى مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة مشياً على الأقدام انطلاقاً من باريس مروراً بـ 13 دولة.#واس_رياضي pic.twitter.com/uuhpp9XDFy — واس الرياضي (@SPA_Spor) May 15, 2024

“I walked in temperatures of around 40 degree Celsius, but thankfully, everything went smoothly. I am overjoyed to be here.”

He revealed that this was his first visit to the Gulf, adding that he has received a warm welcome. “People stopped me on the road to offer food and drink. I am immensely grateful to be here and to have completed the journey.”

Boulabiar explained that he prepared for this journey for two years by enhancing his physical capabilities, cultivating long-distance walking, meticulously planning the route, and mentally and physically being ready for the journey.

“It has been a dream since childhood. I yearned to arrive in Makkah on foot, emulating the Prophet, peace be upon him, and his companions,” he concluded.