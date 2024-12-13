Hyderabad: Man murders wife, son, then kills self in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, a man allegedly committed a horrific crime by murdering his wife and son before taking his own life.

The gruesome act involved slitting his wife’s throat and strangling his young son.

Following this tragic event, the man reportedly hanged himself, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

The perpetrator has been identified as Siraj, while his wife and son were tragically killed in this incident.

Siraj’s elder son managed to escape the scene in fear. Police suspect that family disputes may have led to this violent outburst, and they are currently investigating the background of Siraj’s family, who are believed to have migrated from Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.