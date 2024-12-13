Hyderabad: Man murders wife, son, then kills self in Begum Bazar

Authorities have arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 13th December 2024 9:22 am IST
Indian agricultural worker dies in Italy after gruesome accident
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, a man allegedly committed a horrific crime by murdering his wife and son before taking his own life.

The gruesome act involved slitting his wife’s throat and strangling his young son.

Following this tragic event, the man reportedly hanged himself, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

The perpetrator has been identified as Siraj, while his wife and son were tragically killed in this incident.

Siraj’s elder son managed to escape the scene in fear. Police suspect that family disputes may have led to this violent outburst, and they are currently investigating the background of Siraj’s family, who are believed to have migrated from Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 13th December 2024 9:22 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button