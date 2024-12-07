Watch: Ahead of air show in Hyderabad, IAF’s Surya Kiran captivates residents

Hyderabad: Loud whirring noises that first began in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 4, drew the attention of residents of Hyderabad, signalling the arrival of the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) as they conducted rehearsal flights in Hyderabad skies ahead of an air show on Sunday, December 8.

The spectacle, which took place in preparation for the performance near Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad, has created a buzz among locals eager to witness the thrilling display.

As the aircraft soared through the skies, many residents were treated to an unexpected thrill.

The rehearsal manoeuvres featured skilled pilots executing breathtaking stunts at lower altitudes than usual, offering a rare opportunity for Hyderabad residents to marvel at their precision and artistry, ahead of their air show.

Local resident Mir from Masab Tank expressed surprise when he heard the continuous roar of jets in the skies around 4:30 pm on Wednesday first. They disappeared before he could catch a glimpse. The next day when he heard similar sounds, his curiosity led him to witness the enthralling performance of the IAF jets, putting up a show in Hyderabad skies, however, they disappeared into thin air within seconds.

Surya Kiran’s air show in Hyderabad

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996 and operating under the No. 52 Squadron from Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka, consists of 13 highly skilled pilots.

With 9 jets taking to the skies during performances, they are known for their intricate manoeuvres such as loops, rolls, and heart-shaped formations. Their displays are enhanced by colourful smoke trails that add vibrancy to their aerial artistry.

The much-anticipated air show is set to take place on December 8 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad.

As excitement builds ahead of the weekend’s festivities, Hyderabadis eagerly await a spectacular air show that promises to leave them in awe.