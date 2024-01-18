World’s largest airbus at Begumpet Airport: Wings India air show

Hyderabad: The Boeing jet 777-9, which is among the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, is on display at Wings India air show held at Begumpet Airport.

Boeing said that the 777-9, a flight test aeroplane, arrived in Hyderabad on January 16 Tuesday. It will be on display on January 18 and 19.

Air India has reportedly ordered 10 of 777-9 aircrafts in 2023 to upgrade its international flight services.

Wing India air show, organised by the Airports Authority of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is a four-day event also had on display Tata Group’s Air India’s Airbus A350.

Wings India 2024 brings together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform in Hyderabad to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

About 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 200 exhibitors from across the globe will attend the four-day event. The organisers expect 5,000 business visitors and one lakh visitors. About 500 B2G/B2B meetings are planned.