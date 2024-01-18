Photos: Wings India 2024 begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest civil aviation event Wings India 2024 began at Begumpet Airport on Thursday.

Being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI), the four-day biennial event focusses on commercial, general, and business aviation.

The best of the aviation industry would be showcasing their innovative aviation technology and aircraft machinery at the event whose theme is ‘Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal: Setting the stage for India Civil Aviation @ 2047’.

Common platform for buyers, sellers, investors

Wings India 2024 brings together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform in Hyderabad to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

About 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 200 exhibitors from across the globe will attend the four-day event. The organisers expect 5,000 business visitors and one lakh visitors. About 500 B2G/B2B meetings are planned.

Ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation like airlines, airport operators, airport agencies, civil aviation authorities, consultant, engineering, flight/ simulator training, flight operations/ transportation, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) agencies, pilot /instructor, sales, service or support will be taking part in the event.

In Hyderabad, Wings India 2024 awards will also be conferred on the aviation-related companies/institutions/organisations that have created benchmarks and made notable contributions in the area of civil aviation in India.

Aviation markets in India

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and currently the third largest civil aviation market in the world. As many as 1,748 foreign airlines flights and 1,440 domestic airlines flights are connecting India globally.

Freight traffic at Indian airports is expected to cross 11.4 million tonnes by 2032. All the states are covered under the Udan 2.0 Scheme. The government aims to operationalise more than 220 airports from the current 148 airports in the coming years, while 50 airports will be developed under a low-cost model to be developed all over the country, including under PPP.

With inputs from IANS