Hyderabad sizzles with highest recorded temperature of the season

Published: 4th May 2024 1:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced its hottest day of the summer season so far on Friday, as scorching temperatures persisted across the state amidst a prevailing heatwave.

According to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature in Hyderabad reached 44.20°C in Quthbullapur, marking a one-degree increase from Thursday’s high of 43.20°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported a significant rise in temperatures across the city, forecasting that the ongoing heatwave conditions would persist for the next four days throughout Telangana.

Throughout the state, maximum temperatures soared close to 47°C, with several districts, including Peddapalli, Suryapet, Jagtial, and Khammam, registering a scorching 46.70°C. Other districts like Mancherial and Nalgonda followed closely behind, recording temperatures of 46.50°C.

Officials from the IMD indicated that Hyderabad’s temperatures were the highest recorded this season, surpassing those of the past two years. They further warned that the heatwave conditions would continue before a notable drop in temperatures.

However, temperatures are expected to rise again towards the end of the month and persist until the beginning of June.

As the mercury climbed, 29 districts found themselves under a red alert due to the extreme temperatures, with readings surpassing 45°C. Adilabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad recorded temperatures above 44°C, prompting an orange alert to be issued for these areas.

