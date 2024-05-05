IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as four days of rainfall expected

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as rainfall is expected in Telangana for the next four days.

Until May 9, almost all districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

Rainfall to bring temperature down, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The weather department has forecasted that the rainfall is likely to bring the temperature down in the state.

The IMD Hyderabad has also predicted that the temperature will decline to as low as 36 degrees Celsius.

Even in Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, along with gusty winds, are expected.

Temperature in Telangana reaches 46.8 degrees Celsius

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, the highest maximum temperature in the state reached 46.8 degrees Celsius in Jagtial district.

Apart from Jagtial, temperatures of more than 46 degrees Celsius were recorded in Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, and Mancherial. In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature, i.e., 43.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Khairatabad.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecasted four days of rainfall, it is expected that the temperature in the state will decline significantly.