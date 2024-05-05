Ice cream parlour, restaurant raided in Hyderabad; unhygienic conditions found

During the inspection, they discovered fungus and unhygienic conditions.

Published: 5th May 2024
Ice cream parlour, restaurant raided in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The task force of the Food Safety Department, Telangana conducted inspections at an ice cream parlour and a restaurant in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Unhygienic conditions found at restaurant in Hyderabad

At Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine, expired products such as cheese, syrup, ATC spices, sandwich bread, and brown sugar were found.

Live cockroaches were also found in the ice cream storage unit, and carrots were infected with fungus and deemed unfit for consumption.

Additionally, cooked vegetable biryani was discovered in the fridge under unhygienic conditions.

As a result of the inspection, the Food Safety Department decided to issue notices and file adjudication cases.

Expired products found at ice cream parlour in Hyderabad

At the Cream Stone outlet, expired stock of strawberry paste was found, along with pineapple titbit cans stored without maintaining a cold chain.

Following the inspection, notices were served, and adjudication cases were filed.

This isn’t the first instance of such unhygienic conditions being discovered in Hyderabad restaurants. Residents have previously expressed concerns about the quality of food served in various eateries in the city.

The course of action the task force will take against the ice cream parlour and restaurant in Hyderabad remains to be seen.

