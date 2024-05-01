Commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad reduced by Rs 19

Hyderabad: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad and other parts of the country today, bringing relief to the people.

OMCs reduced the prices by Rs 19 per unit with immediate effect.

Reasons behind price reduction

Though the precise reasons behind the price decrease remain undisclosed, various factors such as changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics likely contribute to such adjustments.

Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad and other parts of India typically occur on the first day of each month.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad, other metro cities

A commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 1975.5 in Hyderabad. Chennai has the highest price at Rs 1911 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 1975.50 (-19) Kolkata 1859.00 (-20) Chennai 1911.00 (-19) Bengaluru 1825.50 (-19) Delhi 1745.50 (-19)

Though commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced, the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was hiked by a marginal 0.7 per cent.

No changes were made to the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad or any other cities in India.