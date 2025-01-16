Cockroach found in sambar rice at restaurant in Hyderabad’s Begumpet

Hyderabad: In yet another hygiene issue, a cockroach was reportedly found in sambar rice at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad’s Begumpet on Thursday, January 16.

According to reports, two individuals identified as GS Rana and his friend Suresh visited Minerva Hotel at Tourism Plaza during lunch hours and ordered sambar rice. They alleged finding a cockroach in their dish, and immediately notified the restaurant management raising concerns about food safety.

Following the incident, the duo reportedly filed a complaint with the food safety department stating “Kindly request you to investigate this matter urgently and take appropriate action against the restaurant to ensure compliance with food safety standards. Additionally, I urge you to conduct regular inspections to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

“This incident is highly concerning as it reflects poor hygiene and food safety practices at the establishment, posing a health risk to customers.” Suresh further added in his complaint.

However, this is not the first incident that has surfaced, similar concerns have been raised across various restaurants in Hyderabad. Earlier, a cockroach was reportedly found in biryani served at a restaurant located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

In a similar incident, a customer alleged a breach of food safety protocols after discovering a cockroach in biryani ordered from Biryaniwala restaurant in Banjara Hills.

According to local reports, the individual who dined at a Hyderabad restaurant, specialising in Biryani, expressed shock after his complaint received an apathetic response from the management. Videos and photos of the contaminated biryani quickly surfaced on social media, drawing criticism of the restaurant’s negligence.

Hygiene concerns

These incidents raise hygiene concerns at various restaurants located in the city. Surprisingly, complaints of insects, lizards, and cockroaches in biryani and other dishes are being reported against famous restaurants in Hyderabad.

It indicates that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene practices.

Although GHMC is making efforts to ensure all restaurants in the city follow hygiene practices, such complaints still surface. It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against restaurants in Hyderabad.

Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad, F&B sector

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector, since March, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.