Sania Mirza celebrates Eid in Hyderabad, photos viral

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is once again making headlines—but this time, it’s for something warm. After her recent divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania chose to celebrate Eid in India with her family, and the pictures from the celebration have gone viral across social media.

Leaving behind the glitz of Dubai, Sania returned to Hyderabad to be with her loved ones. Her festive photos, featuring her parents Imran and Nasima Mirza, and her son Izhaan, captured the joy of togetherness. Fans flooded the comment sections with love and support, praising her strength and grace in this new chapter of life.

For Sania, Eid has always been about family, tradition, and connection. “It’s the one day we all make extra effort to be together,” she says. Her day started with a hearty lunch at her mother’s or aunt’s home, followed by an evening dinner with 20–30 close friends and family at her place.

Reminiscing her childhood, she fondly remembers the excitement of collecting Eidi and observing her first fast at the age of six. “As kids, Eid meant food, fun, and lots of Eidi. We would compete to see who collected the most!” she recalls with a smile.

Now, as a mother, Sania finds joy in passing down these traditions to her son Izhaan, who recently observed his first roza. “He learns more by watching than listening. We teach him what fasting truly means,” she shares.