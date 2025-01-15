Virat Kohli’s Hyderabad cafe sells Bhutta for Rs 525, internet reacts

Hyderabad: Dining at high-end celebrity-owned restaurants has become a hallmark of modern foodie culture. These spots offer a mix of exclusivity, gourmet meals, and a glimpse into the personal style of the celebrity behind them. However, the high prices of such experiences often spark debates among people.

In Hyderabad, a city known for its food culture and cafes, Virat Kohli’s restaurant, One8 Commune, is the latest hotspot grabbing attention.

The eatery is making headlines after an Indian School of Business (ISB) student, Sneha, expressed disappointment over the pricing of a simple snack. Taking to X, she shared an image of her order — bhutta (steamed corn) which cost her Rs. 525. Typically available for Rs. 30-50 on the street, the dish’s price sparked a flurry of reactions online.

“Paid Rs. 525 for this today at One8 Commune,” Sneha posted, accompanied by a picture showing the dish attractively garnished with coriander leaves, lemon, and served alongside a spread.

The post quickly went viral, dividing netizens. While some criticized the restaurant for exorbitant pricing, others pointed out that such establishments charge for their ambience and brand value.

“You paid for the ‘community’ One8 has created the people, the music, the vibe, and of course, the premium location,” commented one user. Another added, “Well, usually they charge for the ambience. The food is basic, but the vibe is the selling point.”

However, not everyone was convinced. A user remarked, “They made you pay the Kohli tax,” while another said, “I didn’t like the place. Firstly, they have some issue with chappals (Birkenstocks). Secondly, every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn’t justify the product.”

Despite the mixed reviews, One8 Commune continues to attract fans of Virat Kohli and food enthusiasts eager to experience the brand’s signature vibe. Located at RMZ The Loft in Knowledge City, near Hard Rock Cafe in HITEC City, the outlet launched in April 2024 and joins the chain’s presence in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.