Vivian to Rajat: Final top 5 positions of Bigg Boss 18 finalists

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 nears its much-awaited grand finale on January 19. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestant will lift the coveted trophy. The Salman Khan-hosted show has kept viewers hooked, and with just six contestants left, the excitement is at an all-time high.

The remaining contestants Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh are battling it out for the top spot. Based on social media buzz, audience polls, and overall hype, here we have the final rankings of all finalists.

Vivian Dsena tops

Vivian Dsena is currently leading the pack, securing the top position with a massive fan following and consistent performance throughout the season. Surprisingly, Rajat Dalal has edged out Karanveer Mehra for the second spot, pushing Karanveer to third place.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5

1. Vivian Dsena — 1st Rank

2. Rajat Dalal — 2nd Rank

3. Karanveer Mehra — 3rd Rank

4. Chum Darang — 4th Rank

5. Avinash Mishra — 5th Rank

Eisha Singh, who is still in the house, is likely to end her journey in sixth place, as her chances of making it to the top five appear slim.

With just days left, the competition is heating up, and fans are eager to see who will make it to the final two alongside Salman Khan on the grand finale stage. Who do you think will take home the trophy?

