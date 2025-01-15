Hyderabad’s Numaish sees record footfall on Sankranti holiday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Numaish, organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, witnessed record footfall on the Sankranti holiday yesterday.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surrender Reddy, said that so far, there has been a hike of over 25,000 in the number of ticket sales compared to the same period last year.

73,000 visited Hyderabad’s Numaish on Sankranti holiday

Yesterday, being a Sankranti holiday, the exhibition in the city witnessed huge footfall as 73,000 people visited in a single day.

It was the highest footfall on a single day in this year’s exhibition.

At the exhibition, there are approximately 2,200 stalls. This year, the exhibition society received around 2,500 applications for stalls.

Is there an impact of e-Commerce on exhibition?

Thanks to the boom in e-commerce, purchasing anything from anywhere has become a matter of fingertips.

However, despite such convenience, there is no impact on the business at Numaish in Hyderabad.

The same was confirmed by the secretary of the society. Replying to the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the secretary clearly dismissed it, saying there is no impact.

Safety

At the exhibition, to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures.

The measures include CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.