Hyderabad police constable suffers deep neck cut from Chinese manja

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Hyderabad on Tuesday when a police constable sustained a severe neck injury caused by Chinese manja.

The victim who is identified as Shivraj is a constable at the Langer Houz traffic police station.

How Chinese manja injured Hyderabad police constable

The incident occurred while Shivraj was riding his bike along the Tilak Nagar-Narayanguda flyover.

Unbeknownst to him, a stray Chinese manja thread became entangled around his neck. Before he could react, the sharp thread inflicted a deep cut.

Due to the incident, he was left bleeding and in need of immediate medical attention.

Local support, medical assistance

Alert locals who witnessed the incident promptly came to the aid of the Hyderabad police constable.

They provided first aid and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the timely intervention of bystanders ensured he received the necessary care.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.