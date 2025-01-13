Hyderabad: 148 held in last 100 days for selling Chinese manja

Hyderabad: In a drive against the sale of Chinese Manja, Hyderabad police between October 1 and January 13 arrested 148 individuals and booked 107 cases across various zones.

The officials also seized 7334 Chinese Manja Bobbins worth around Rs 90 lakhs.

Why is Chinese manja dangerous?

Chinese manja (kite string) which is illegally sold in various parts of India including Hyderabad during Sankranti is harmful due to its composition, which often includes synthetic materials like nylon and coated with glass powder or metal. This makes it extremely sharp and capable of causing serious injuries to humans, animals, and birds. It is known to entangle or cut through the skin, leading to deep cuts and even fatalities.

Additionally, it poses a threat to wildlife as birds can get caught in it, leading to injury or death. Its non-biodegradable nature also contributes to environmental pollution.

The Telangana High Court has mandated the state government to enforce a complete ban on the use of Chinese manja during the upcoming Sankranti festival, particularly on the designated kite flying day.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy emphasized the dangers posed by this synthetic thread, which is made locally with glass particles and synthetic materials, rather than being imported from China.

The judge’s directive was issued while hearing a petition from Sanjay Narayan Punjari, a businessman from Kachiguda, who sought to implement a ban in accordance with a 2017 ruling by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that has not been legally contested for seven years.

The judge indicated he would revisit the matter on January 31 to ensure compliance with the ban.