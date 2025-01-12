Telangana HC mandates ban on Chinese manja during Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has mandated the state government to enforce a complete ban on the use of Chinese manja during the upcoming Sankranti festival, particularly on the designated kite flying day.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy emphasized the dangers posed by this synthetic thread, which is made locally with glass particles and synthetic materials, rather than being imported from China.

The judge’s directive was issued while hearing a petition from Sanjay Narayan Punjari, a businessman from Kachiguda, who sought to implement a ban in accordance with a 2017 ruling by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that has not been legally contested for seven years.

The petitioner’s attorney, P Sree Ramya, highlighted that despite the NGT’s order prohibiting the manufacture and sale of nylon threads—commonly referred to as Chinese manja—the ban has not been effectively enforced by state authorities.

She provided evidence of numerous incidents where this harmful thread has caused severe injuries and fatalities among humans, birds, and animals.

The court noted that while kite flying is not being banned, the use of dangerous synthetic threads is under scrutiny.

Justice Reddy pointed out that, unlike traditional threads, Chinese manja does not break easily and can inflict serious injuries.

Sree Ramya further argued that the production and sale of this synthetic manja violate several environmental and animal protection laws in India.

The judge indicated he would revisit the matter on January 31 to ensure compliance with the ban.