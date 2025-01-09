Animal NGO to rescue birds hurt by Chinese manja during Sankranthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A city-based animal organization, Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), in its attempt to rescue birds getting caught and injured in Chinese manja during Sankranthi celebrations, has formed special teams at 16 different locations across the city.

Last year, the GHSPCA animal welfare volunteers, in collaboration with the forest department, managed to rescue 1775 different kinds of birds. However, 400 of them have died during the course of rescue and rehabilitation work.

The GHSPCA have asked Hyderabadis to contact their nearest GHSPCA volunteer so that the birds, injured due to Chinese manja, are rescued at the right time.

The special teams of volunteers will be available at Ameerpet, Bowenpally, Bahadurpura, Charminar, DV Colony, Goshamahal, Kachiguda, Malakpet, Chaitanyapuri, BHEL Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Shahalibanda, Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, Ramanthapur and Marredpally areas.

To reach GHSPCA: 9394578568/7416705697/ 8886743881 or www.ghspca.org.

Cyberabad issues advisory against Chinese manja

Earlier, the Cyberabad police urged the public to avoid using dangerous kite strings such as nylon “Chinese” manja and glass or metal-coated “desi” strings during kite-flying activities during the Sankranthi festive season.

In an advisory to the people on Monday, January 6, the police cautioned that those materials posed severe risks to human life, animals, and the environment.

“Nylon manja and coated strings are highly sharp and abrasive, often causing deep cuts, serious injuries, and even fatalities. Motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to these hazardous threads that can hang loosely across roads, leading to accidents,” the advisory read.

Meanwhile, All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on January 4 said that a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and jail time of five years is not enough for culprits selling Chinese manja in Hyderabad.

Owaisi urged the Hyderabad police to check and prevent vendors from selling chinese manja as many lives have been lost.