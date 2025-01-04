‘Rs 1 lakh fine not enough,’ says Asaduddin Owaisi on chinese manja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, January 4, said that a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and jail time of five years is not enough for culprits selling chinese manja in Hyderabad.

Owaisi urged the Hyderabad police to check and prevent vendors from selling chinese manja as many lives have been lost.

The Hyderabad MP reacted to a special drive being conducted by the city police against the sale of chinese manja ahead of Sankranthi festival in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad police launches special drive against Chinese Manja

As part of its special drive against chinese manja sales ahead of Sankranthi, the Hyderabad police have seized 987 charkhas from shops across the city. The drive targets the sale and transportation of banned chinese manja.

The south-east zone saw significant recoveries with Asif Nagar reporting 170 bobbins followed by 12 in Saidabad, 5 in Bahadurpura, and 10 each in Madannapet and Kachiguda respectively.

In the south zone, Tappachabutra registered 162 bobbins, 30 in Mirchowk, and 10 in Moghalpura 10.

In the east zone’s Afzalgunj police seized 360 bobbins while Chilkalguda police seized 80 bobbins and OU City police seized 20.

The south-west zone’s Shahinayathgunj and Narayanaguda stations accounted for 102 and 16 bobbins, respectively.

This is not enough the local PS should go and check and stop vendors who sell this Chinese Manja as many people have lost their lives in the past year @TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity https://t.co/oMyYhlUG9b — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 4, 2025

Man suffers cut due to Chinese Manja in Telangana

On January 2, a man in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem suffered a cut on his throat reportedly caused by chinese manja while riding his two-wheeler in Ramavaram village.

The incident occurred as Krishna Rao was returning home, with the Sankranti festival approaching, a time when kite flying is common.

As he rode, the sharp manja inadvertently slashed his throat causing him to collapse onto the ground. A passerby noticed his fall and rushed to assist him as he was bleeding profusely. Krishna Rao was initially taken to the Government General Hospital in Kothagudem for treatment. He was later transferred to Hyderabad for more advanced care where he succumbed to his injuries.