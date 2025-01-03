Hyderabad: 987 charkha seized in drive against Chinese manja trade

Hyderabad: As the Sankranti festival approaches, Hyderabad city police have launched a special drive to tackle the use of dangerous Chinese manja leading to the seizure of 987 charkha (bobbins) of the banned string on Friday, January 3 across various zones in the city.

The drive targets the sale and transportation of banned Chinese manja.

The south-east zone saw significant recoveries with Asif Nagar reporting 170 bobbins followed by Saidabad (12 bobbins), Bahadurpura (5 bobbins), Madannapet (10 bobbins), and Kachiguda (10 bobbins). In the south zone, Tappachabutra registered 162 bobbins, Mirchowk 30, and Moghalpura 10. The east zone’s Afzalgunj station led with 360 bobbins while Chilkalguda seized 80 bobbins and OU City 20.

The south-west zone’s Shahinayathgunj and Narayanaguda stations accounted for 102 and 16 bobbins, respectively.

Why is Chinese manja dangerous?

Chinese manja (kite string) which is illegally sold in various parts of India including Hyderabad during Sankranti is harmful due to its composition, which often includes synthetic materials like nylon and coated with glass powder or metal. This makes it extremely sharp and capable of causing serious injuries to humans, animals, and birds. It is known to entangle or cut through the skin, leading to deep cuts and even fatalities.

Additionally, it poses a threat to wildlife as birds can get caught in it, leading to injury or death. Its non-biodegradable nature also contributes to environmental pollution.