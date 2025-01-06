Sankranti holidays for colleges, schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced Sankranti holidays for junior colleges and schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The holidays include a Sunday that falls on January 12.

Number of holidays for colleges, schools in Hyderabad for Sankranti

The schools in the city and other districts of the state will observe holidays from January 11 to 17.

On the other hand, the junior colleges will remain shut for six days starting January 11.

After these holidays, some schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts will remain closed for the Shab-e-Meraj holiday, which falls on January 25.

It is an optional holiday; however, many educational institutions, especially minority ones, will remain closed.

Although Republic Day is a general holiday, it falls on Sunday this year.

Banks to remain closed on January 14

Apart from schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad, the banks in the city will also observe holiday on January 14 for the Sankranti festival.

However, the holidays for banks are only for one day.

Following are the upcoming holidays for banks in Hyderabad this month:

January 11: Second Saturday

January 12: Sunday

January 14: Sankranti

January 19: Sunday

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Republic Day

These holidays will be applicable to all banks in the city.