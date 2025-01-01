Telangana government declares holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, observed on the 27th of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on January 28, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

Moreover, the holiday can be changed to January 29 if the crescent moon is not sighted today.

Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj is a holy night for all Muslims across the world, celebrated to commemorate the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.

During this journey, Prophet Muhammad interacted with various prophets and received guidance from Allah.

Some Telangana schools to observe holiday on Shab-e-Meraj

Although January 28 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed next Thursday.

In January, Telangana is going to observe six holidays. Out of them, four are general and two are optional.

List of holidays in January

Following are the optional holidays:

1. Birthday of Hazrath Ali (January 14)

2. Kanumu (January 15)

3. Shab-e-Meraj (January 28)

Usually, minority educational institutions in the state observe a holiday on the day following Shab-e-Meraj.

Following are the four general holidays:

1. New Year Day (January 1)

2. Bhogi (January 13)

3. Sankranti (January 14)

4. Republic Day (January 26)

Although the holiday for the birthday of Hazrath Ali has been listed under optional holidays, it falls on January 14, which is a general holiday in view of Sankranti.