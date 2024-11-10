List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for 2025, providing residents and state employees a clear calendar of days off throughout the year.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, includes guidelines on public holidays for all government offices, which will observe closures on all Sundays and second Saturdays, except for one notable exception in February 2025.

Highlights of 2025 holiday schedule

  • Sunday and Second Saturday closures: As in previous years, all government offices will remain closed on Sundays and second Saturdays. However, February’s second Saturday will be a working day, compensating for the January 1 public holiday marking New Year’s Day.
  • Religious holidays subject to moon sighting: Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi will depend on the sighting of the moon, which may result in slight adjustments to these dates.

List of general holidays in Telangana for 2025

The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 27 general holidays for state employees in 2025. They are as follows:

  1. January 1: New Year’s Day
  2. January 13: Bhogi
  3. January 14: Sankranti/Pongal
  4. January 26: Republic Day
  5. February 26: Maha Shivaratri
  6. March 14: Holi
  7. March 30: Ugadi
  8. March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Moon sighting may alter date)
  9. April 1: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr
  10. April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
  11. April 6: Sri Rama Navami
  12. April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
  13. April 18: Good Friday
  14. June 7: Eid-ul-Adha (Moon sighting may alter date)
  15. July 6: Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram)
  16. July 21: Bonalu
  17. August 15: Independence Day
  18. August 16: Sri Krishna Astami
  19. August 27: Vinayaka Chavithi
  20. September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Moon sighting may alter date)
  21. September 21: Bathukamma Starting Day
  22. October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dasami
  23. October 3: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
  24. October 20: Deepavali
  25. November 5: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s Birthday
  26. December 25: Christmas
  27. December 26: Boxing Day
List of optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

In addition to general holidays, there are 23 optional holidays for Telangana government employees. Here is a selection of these optional holidays:

  1. January 14: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (RA)
  2. January 15: Kanumu
  3. January 28: Shab-e-Meraj
  4. February 3: Sri Panchami
  5. February 14: Shab-e-Barat
  6. March 21: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA)
  7. March 28: Jumuatul Wada
  8. April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
  9. April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day
  10. April 30: Basava Jayanthi
  11. May 12: Buddha Purnima
  12. June 15: Eid-e-Ghadeer
  13. June 27: Ratha Yathra]
  14. July 5: 9th Moharram
  15. August 8: Varalakshmi Vratham
  16. August 9: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima
  17. August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
  18. September 30: Durgashtami
  19. October 1: Maharnavami
  20. October 4: Yaz Dhum Shareef
  21. October 19: Naraka Chaturdhi
  22. November 16: Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud
  23. December 24: Christmas Eve

Moon-sighting dependent holidays in Telangana

Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Milad-un-Nabi will align with the lunar calendar, so the dates may vary.

Currently, March 31 and June 7 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, while Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled for September 5, 2025, subject to the moon sighting.

This comprehensive holiday calendar for Telangana in 2025 is essential for planning personal and official events.

