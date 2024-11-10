List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for 2025, providing residents and state employees a clear calendar of days off throughout the year.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, includes guidelines on public holidays for all government offices, which will observe closures on all Sundays and second Saturdays, except for one notable exception in February 2025.

Highlights of 2025 holiday schedule

Sunday and Second Saturday closures: As in previous years, all government offices will remain closed on Sundays and second Saturdays. However, February’s second Saturday will be a working day, compensating for the January 1 public holiday marking New Year’s Day.

Religious holidays subject to moon sighting: Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi will depend on the sighting of the moon, which may result in slight adjustments to these dates.

List of general holidays in Telangana for 2025

The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 27 general holidays for state employees in 2025. They are as follows:

January 1: New Year’s Day January 13: Bhogi January 14: Sankranti/Pongal January 26: Republic Day February 26: Maha Shivaratri March 14: Holi March 30: Ugadi March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Moon sighting may alter date) April 1: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 6: Sri Rama Navami April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday April 18: Good Friday June 7: Eid-ul-Adha (Moon sighting may alter date) July 6: Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram) July 21: Bonalu August 15: Independence Day August 16: Sri Krishna Astami August 27: Vinayaka Chavithi September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Moon sighting may alter date) September 21: Bathukamma Starting Day October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dasami October 3: Following day of Vijaya Dasami October 20: Deepavali November 5: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s Birthday December 25: Christmas December 26: Boxing Day

List of optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

In addition to general holidays, there are 23 optional holidays for Telangana government employees. Here is a selection of these optional holidays:

January 14: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (RA) January 15: Kanumu January 28: Shab-e-Meraj February 3: Sri Panchami February 14: Shab-e-Barat March 21: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA) March 28: Jumuatul Wada April 10: Mahavir Jayanti April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day April 30: Basava Jayanthi May 12: Buddha Purnima June 15: Eid-e-Ghadeer June 27: Ratha Yathra] July 5: 9th Moharram August 8: Varalakshmi Vratham August 9: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day September 30: Durgashtami October 1: Maharnavami October 4: Yaz Dhum Shareef October 19: Naraka Chaturdhi November 16: Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud December 24: Christmas Eve

Moon-sighting dependent holidays in Telangana

Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Milad-un-Nabi will align with the lunar calendar, so the dates may vary.

Currently, March 31 and June 7 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, while Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled for September 5, 2025, subject to the moon sighting.

This comprehensive holiday calendar for Telangana in 2025 is essential for planning personal and official events.