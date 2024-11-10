List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for 2025, providing residents and state employees a clear calendar of days off throughout the year.
The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, includes guidelines on public holidays for all government offices, which will observe closures on all Sundays and second Saturdays, except for one notable exception in February 2025.
Highlights of 2025 holiday schedule
- Sunday and Second Saturday closures: As in previous years, all government offices will remain closed on Sundays and second Saturdays. However, February’s second Saturday will be a working day, compensating for the January 1 public holiday marking New Year’s Day.
- Religious holidays subject to moon sighting: Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi will depend on the sighting of the moon, which may result in slight adjustments to these dates.
List of general holidays in Telangana for 2025
The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 27 general holidays for state employees in 2025. They are as follows:
- January 1: New Year’s Day
- January 13: Bhogi
- January 14: Sankranti/Pongal
- January 26: Republic Day
- February 26: Maha Shivaratri
- March 14: Holi
- March 30: Ugadi
- March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Moon sighting may alter date)
- April 1: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr
- April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
- April 6: Sri Rama Navami
- April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
- April 18: Good Friday
- June 7: Eid-ul-Adha (Moon sighting may alter date)
- July 6: Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram)
- July 21: Bonalu
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 16: Sri Krishna Astami
- August 27: Vinayaka Chavithi
- September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Moon sighting may alter date)
- September 21: Bathukamma Starting Day
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dasami
- October 3: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
- October 20: Deepavali
- November 5: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s Birthday
- December 25: Christmas
- December 26: Boxing Day
List of optional holidays in Telangana for 2025
In addition to general holidays, there are 23 optional holidays for Telangana government employees. Here is a selection of these optional holidays:
- January 14: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (RA)
- January 15: Kanumu
- January 28: Shab-e-Meraj
- February 3: Sri Panchami
- February 14: Shab-e-Barat
- March 21: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA)
- March 28: Jumuatul Wada
- April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
- April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day
- April 30: Basava Jayanthi
- May 12: Buddha Purnima
- June 15: Eid-e-Ghadeer
- June 27: Ratha Yathra]
- July 5: 9th Moharram
- August 8: Varalakshmi Vratham
- August 9: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima
- August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
- September 30: Durgashtami
- October 1: Maharnavami
- October 4: Yaz Dhum Shareef
- October 19: Naraka Chaturdhi
- November 16: Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud
- December 24: Christmas Eve
Moon-sighting dependent holidays in Telangana
Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Milad-un-Nabi will align with the lunar calendar, so the dates may vary.
Currently, March 31 and June 7 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, while Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled for September 5, 2025, subject to the moon sighting.
This comprehensive holiday calendar for Telangana in 2025 is essential for planning personal and official events.