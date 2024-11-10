Several areas in Hyderabad to face drinking water supply disruption for 24 hrs

Hyderabad: Residents in several areas in Hyderabad will experience disruptions in their drinking water supply.

The disruption will begin from 6 a.m. on November 11 and last for 24 hours.

Reason for drinking water supply disruption in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has reported significant leaks in the Manjira Phase-2 pipeline, a 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main that is a key source of drinking water for the city.

To prevent further leakage and potential water loss, HMWSSB will carry out essential repairs on this pipeline. The repair work will commence on Monday, November 11, at 6 a.m., and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on November 12.

During this 24-hour period, many areas in Hyderabad will experience either low water pressure or complete disruption in supply.

Areas affected by the disruption

The water supply interruption will affect several parts of Hyderabad, including:

RC Puram

Ashoknagar

Jyoti Nagar

Lingampally

Chandanagar

Gangaram

Madinaguda

Miyapur

Biramguda

Aminpur

Erragadda

SR Nagar

Ameerpet

KPHB Colony

Kukatpally

Moosapet

Jagadgirigutta

Residents in these areas should plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for water storage to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Second disruption in 20 days

This is the second time in less than a month that Hyderabad is experiencing a major water supply interruption.

Just 20 days ago, HMWSSB announced a similar issue due to a leak in the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3 pipeline, a 2,375 mm MS pumping main.

This previous disruption, which occurred on October 24-25, affected several neighborhoods, including Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Lalapet, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Shamshabad, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Filmnagar.