Video: Massive fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Yet another fire incident took place at an apartment in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a flat of a multi-storey apartment. The incident created panic among residents.

As per the officials from the Fire Control Room, the distress call was received around 4:30 PM.

Major Fire broke out at Galaxy Apartment at Kondapur on the 9th floor#kondapur #Hyderabad #fireaccident pic.twitter.com/YNzKAO3GxC — TajKeProperties (@Mawt777) December 31, 2024

Fire at Galaxy Apartments in Hyderabad’s Kondapur

The fire incident occurred in a flat on the ninth floor of Galaxy Apartments in Kondapur.

After receiving the information, the firefighters promptly arrived at the scene. Three fire vehicles were used in the operation to contain the fire.

Fortunately, the flames were restricted to the affected flat.

After bringing the fire under control, the officials confirmed that two residents were safely evacuated from the flat. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Investigation underway

Though the fire has been brought under control, the exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

Firefighters and local authorities are conducting an investigation to identify what sparked the incident.

This incident highlights the importance of robust fire safety measures in apartments and residential buildings in the city.