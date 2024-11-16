Massive fire at apartment in Hyderabad’s Manikonda after LPG cylinder blast

Hyderabad: A significant fire incident occurred at a residential apartments in Manikonda, Hyderabad, reportedly triggered by an electric short circuit.

The incident occurred at the Golden Orion Apartments in Pupplaguda.

The situation escalated dramatically when an LPG cylinder exploded within the apartment in Hyderabad’s residential area, causing the flames to spread rapidly throughout the premises.

Fortunately, all family members residing in the affected flat managed to escape without injury. However, the incident resulted in substantial property damage, estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.

Hyderabad fire safety personnel were quick to respond, rushing to the scene to combat the flames.

Unfortunately, their initial efforts were hindered due to a lack of access to the apartment complex, which prevented them from effectively entering and extinguishing the fire.

After some time, three fire brigades eventually arrived at the scene and were able to bring the blaze under control.