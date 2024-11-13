Hyderabad: Husband, mother-in-law ‘murder’ woman, stage fire cover-up

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and mother-in-law, who then attempted to cover it up as a death due to a fire accident.

According to Bandlaguda CI K Satyanarayana, Mohd Fayaz Qureshi, 25, a resident of Hashmabad, had been married to Qamar Begum, a resident of Pisalbanda, for six years. The couple have two children, and Qureshi has been working as an auto driver and chef.

The couple frequently quarrelled, and three years after the marriage, Qureshi divorced his wife. However, elders from both families intervened and remarried them two years ago.

Following the remarriage, Qureshi began to suspect his wife of having an extra-marital affair.

On November 6, the couple quarrelled again, and Qamar Begum returned to her maternal home. Her brothers persuaded her to return to her husband and dropped her off at Qureshi’s house on 11 November.

That very night, Qureshi’s mother called Qamar Begum’s brothers to inform them of a fire at their residence. Upon arrival, her brothers found Qamar Begum severely burnt, with visible stab wounds on her throat and abdomen, as well as bloodstains on the bed, leading them to suspect that Qureshi was responsible for her death.

They alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. Qamar Begum was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

CI Satyanarayana informed Siasat.com that Qureshi had not been going to work and staying at home. Whenever his wife questioned him about this, he grew increasingly suspicious of her fidelity.

So far, Qureshi remains at large.