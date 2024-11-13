Crack down on alcohol consumption at graveyard in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a targeted operation aimed at curbing substance abuse and public nuisance, the southeast zone task force apprehended multiple individuals at the Sultan Daira graveyard in Chanchalguda for alcohol consumption and ganja intake

Conducted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, this operation has led to the arrest of people who were allegedly engaging in illegal activities at the location.

Arrests due to alcohol consumption at graveyard in Hyderabad

According to a report published on DC, among those detained were Kalanga Chandu, a student, and Mohammed Sadiq, a laborer, who were caught consuming ganja on a footpath near the graveyard.

Additionally, four individuals – Md Hafeez, Md Yousuf, Imran Bin Alam, and Md Hameed – were arrested on the spot for consuming alcohol. The task force promptly transferred all individuals to the Madannapet police for further processing.

The operation to crackdown on alcohol consumption and drug intake at the graveyard in Hyderabad was supervised by Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao and Inspector K.N. Prasad Verma.

“We have identified other areas where anti-social elements are creating a nuisance,” stated Srinivasa Rao, signaling ongoing initiatives to improve community well-being.

Broader issue in the area

The ganja intake and alcohol consumption have reportedly become a common occurrence, especially in private buses parked along the stretch connecting the Dabeerpura road overbridge to the Chanchalguda Central Prison crossroads, Hyderabad.

Recognizing the potential risks associated with this behavior, the task force, with support from local traffic police, took action to remove these buses from the area on Tuesday. This is expected to not only clear the congestion on these roads but also reduce the locations where anti-social activities might flourish.