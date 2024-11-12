Cafe Bahar, an iconic restaurant in Hyderabad, reopens after SC ruling

Hyderabad: Cafe Bahar, an iconic restaurant in Hyderabad, has reopened its doors following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court, much to the delight of food lovers who missed its famous Irani chai and biryani.

The popular restaurant resumed operations at around 1:30 pm on Monday, and within hours, it was bustling with regulars and new visitors eager to indulge in its renowned dishes.

Hyderabad’s Cafe Bahar remained closed for 32 days

For nearly 32 days, the absence of Cafe Bahar had left a noticeable void on the usually vibrant street where it’s located, which sprang back to life with the reopening.

The closure marked the first in Cafe Bahar’s 51-year history. The restaurant was initially shut down on October 10 due to internal disputes among family members managing the business.

The Telangana High Court had previously appointed an external resolution professional to oversee Cafe Bahar’s operations.

SC reversed HC decision

Later, a Supreme Court bench reversed this decision, restoring Ali Asghar Bolooki, the managing partner, to resume daily operations of Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad.

The court’s ruling allows Cafe Bahar to operate while a complete valuation of assets and a partner settlement plan are being formulated.

In response to the family dispute, an arbitrator, Justice Goda Raghuram, was appointed to help resolve any issues that may arise during asset distribution.

An iconic restaurant in Hyderabad

Known for its signature biryani, the dishes at Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad have delighted generations.

It remains a go-to spot for biryani lovers and a prominent restaurant in Hyderabad.