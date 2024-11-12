Hyderabad: SUES colleges including MJ face legal hurdles over land dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently gave a verdict regarding the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES), a well-established institution in Hyderabad managing colleges like Muffakham Jah College of Engineering (MJ College), Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, and Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration.

These colleges, recognized for their long-standing contribution to technical, pharmaceutical, and business education, are now entangled in a complex legal situation involving the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and land ownership issues.

High Court’s recent decision

A two-judge bench in the Telangana High Court is set to review the SUES appeal on AICTE’s refusal to grant recognition to its colleges.

The case, initially dismissed by a single judge, found AICTE within its rights to withhold affiliation due to unresolved disputes over land ownership.

Under clause 6 of AICTE’s 2016 regulations, educational institutions must prove clear and lawful ownership of the land where they operate.

Legal dispute against MJ, other SUES colleges in Hyderabad

The roots of the dispute trace back to 2017 when AICTE first denied approval to SUES’s institutions, citing missing documentation, such as the title deed and occupancy certificates for the property on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Known as the Mount Pleasant building, the land is contested, with several private parties also claiming ownership. In response, SUES approached the Telangana High Court, arguing that this decision would disrupt the academic journey of approximately 6,000 students enrolled in its institutions.

Court’s interim solution

Considering the students’ welfare, the High Court granted SUES conditional approval, allowing students to enroll with awareness of the ongoing land dispute.

Meanwhile, private parties continued to challenge the approval granted to SUES by petitioning the High Court in 2018, adding complexity to the proceedings. In a recent ruling by Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, the court upheld AICTE’s decision, emphasizing that the council acted within its authority by denying approvals based on regulatory non-compliance.

One critical aspect of the court’s judgment was its directive to prevent disruption to students’ academic progression. Justice Reddy clarified that while the writ petitions were dismissed, students currently enrolled in these colleges would not face interruptions in their studies or graduation certifications.

This decision protects students’ academic continuity despite the ongoing institutional challenges.

The court imposed penalties of Rs. 50,000 each on the three SUES colleges and some private petitioners, citing baseless writ petitions.

The parties were directed to contribute these funds to Sri Vidhyas Centre for Special Children in Mahendra Hills, reflecting the court’s intention to deter frivolous litigation.