Greater Hyderabad to be expanded by 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation is set to enter a new phase, as the state government prepares to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries by merging surrounding municipalities.

The expansion aims to establish a Greater City Corporation (GCC) or multiple corporations within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), incorporating new areas to accommodate the city’s growth.

Municipality merger and new corporation plans

Starting in January 2025, the government will merge 24 municipalities into GHMC as these municipalities’ terms come to an end. The integration of these urban local bodies into GHMC is expected to accelerate the process of establishing the proposed Greater City Corporation. The government is targeting December 2025 for the finalization of GCC or sooner.

To manage this transition, the government plans to appoint a dedicated committee or consultant. Their role will be to analyze the infrastructure needs and revenue resources across both developed and underdeveloped regions, ensuring the GCC plan is well-rounded.

TOI quoted officials saying that the chief minister has advised a strategic approach to merging areas, emphasizing the importance of balancing already developed and underdeveloped zones. For example, while the Old City in GHMC’s south zone might be considered less developed, other zones, such as Serilingampally, have advanced infrastructure and can support growth.

By merging areas with varying levels of development, officials believe Hyderabad’s new corporation structure will be financially sustainable and capable of delivering essential services across the board.

The new GHMC and GCC area could stretch across 1,800 to 2,000 square kilometers, compared to the current GHMC area of about 650 square kilometers.

Given the vast jurisdiction within the ORR, officials have proposed creating three corporations instead of a single expanded GHMC. This would divide the territory into manageable sections, each covering roughly 600 to 650 square kilometers.

Future of Hyderabad’s growth

Hyderabad’s expansion into a Greater City Corporation is poised to redefine the city’s urban landscape.

This initiative is not just about increasing the city’s boundaries but creating a balanced, sustainable urban environment. By incorporating surrounding municipalities and balancing developed and underdeveloped areas, Hyderabad can become more adaptable to future demands.

As Hyderabad’s population and economic activity continue to grow, the GCC and its potential subdivisions will likely play a vital role in transforming the city into a metropolitan hub that can compete on a global scale.