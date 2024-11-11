Indigo flight returns to Hyderabad Airport due to dense fog in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: An Indigo flight from Hyderabad Airport had to return without landing in Bengaluru, as dense fog shrouded Kempegowda International Airport.

Early-morning passengers on the flight faced an unexpected change of plans when poor visibility disrupted the aircraft’s landing schedule.

Flight encountered visibility issues

The Indigo flight, which departed from Hyderabad Airport and approached Bengaluru by 7:20 am, encountered visibility issues due to thick fog.

The plane circled Kempegowda International Airport for over 45 minutes in an attempt to safely land.

Fog forced Indigo flight to return to Hyderabad Airport

As conditions failed to improve, the airline decided to return the flight to Hyderabad with all passengers onboard, prioritizing safety.

It may be mentioned that fog can significantly impact visibility, particularly at major airports like Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. When visibility drops below safe operational limits, airlines are compelled to make careful safety decisions.

This weather-related return disrupted passengers’ schedules but underscored the importance of safety protocols in air travel.

Winter travel challenges

With winter approaching, travelers may experience more fog-related delays and diversions at various airports across India.

Passengers departing from Hyderabad Airport, especially on early flights with various airlines including Indigo, may encounter disruptions caused by fog, particularly when traveling to cities with high winter fog incidence.