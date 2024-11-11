Winter sets in Hyderabad as temp dip; IMD forecasts mist, hazy conditions

As winter in Hyderabad begins to settle in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted misty and hazy conditions across the city.

The recent drop in temperatures, with minimum readings falling below 20 degrees Celsius in several areas in the city outskirts, marks the start of the colder season. The weather department has advised that these conditions may persist until November 14.

Following are areas where minimum temperatures decline below 20 degrees Celisus:

Areas Minimum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Rajendranagar 19.5 BHEL Factory 15.6 Quthbullapur 16.4 Source: Telangana Development Planning Society

IMD Hyderabad forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD Hyderabad forecast, the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky through the week.

As winter begins in Hyderabad, residents should be prepared for misty or hazy mornings until Thursday, with a slight chance of light rain or drizzle in some areas.

However, the weather department has not issued any warnings for Telangana, indicating that extreme weather is unlikely.

What are mist, hazy conditions?

With the IMD Hyderabad forecasting mist and hazy conditions, it’s helpful to understand what this means for Hyderabad residents.

Haze: Haze forms when dry particles such as dust, smoke, and pollutants accumulate in the atmosphere, which reduces visibility and gives the sky a dull, unclear appearance.

Mist: Mist occurs when tiny droplets of water are suspended in the air due to condensation. This typically happens during colder weather, causing reduced visibility, particularly in the early morning hours.

As winter begins in Hyderabad, these conditions create a cooler, atmospheric effect, often signaling the start of the winter season.

Winter in Hyderabad: What residents should expect

Winter in Hyderabad typically brings cooler mornings and evenings, with daytime temperatures remaining mild.

As the city’s temperatures continue to dip, it’s a time for residents to prepare for the seasonal weather changes, especially given the misty and hazy mornings predicted by IMD Hyderabad. Travelers and commuters should plan their journeys carefully, as low visibility in the mornings may cause delays.

With temperatures dropping and misty weather enveloping the mornings, Hyderabad is now fully embracing its winter.