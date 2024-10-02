Hyderabad gears up for winter; IMD warns of harsh season

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for the winter season, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects to be harsh this year.

According to the IMD, La Nina conditions are expected by October-November this year.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to dip if La Nina conditions form as predicted by the weather department.

Last year, during the winter season, the minimum temperature in the city dropped to single digits.

Fog alerts were also issued, as residents experienced visibility issues, especially in the mornings.

On multiple occasions, flights were also canceled.

As the South-West monsoon ends in Hyderabad, the temperature in the city will begin to decline, reaching its lowest point in December-January when the winter season will be at its peak.

What is El Nino and La Nina?

El Nino is a climate pattern causing abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, leading to a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon has a profound impact on weather patterns worldwide.

In the case of La Nina, there will be a buildup of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Both El Nino and La Nina have an impact on the summer and monsoon seasons in Hyderabad.

Rainfall during the South-West monsoon

During the South-West monsoon, which ended on September 30, Telangana received 966.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 749.8 mm, a deviation of 29 percent.

Hyderabad received 838 mm of rainfall against the normal 625 mm, a deviation of 34 percent.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation in rainfall was recorded in Nampally, which received 947.8 mm against the normal 616.4 mm.

Now, Hyderabad and other districts are preparing for the winter season, which is likely to be harsh, as predicted by the IMD.