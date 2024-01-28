Winter chill returns to Hyderabad; night temperatures dip in these areas

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are once again experiencing a winter chill as night temperatures in many areas begin to decline, with some areas recording minimum temperatures below 16 degrees Celsius.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperatures in almost all areas of the city have also dropped below 30 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad areas witness winter chill as night temperatures dip

The following are areas in Hyderabad that witness winter chill as the temperature dropped below 18 degrees Celsius.

Areas Night temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Maredpally 15.2 28.2 Tirumalagiri 16.5 29.7 Serilingampally 16.8 30.0 Golconda 16.9 28.3 Bahadurpura 17.9 29.0 Source: TSDPS

TSDPS further forecasts that the night temperature in Hyderabad will be in the range of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius until January 30, 2024.

Minimum temperatures are expected in the range of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Jagtial districts.

Hyderabad to see hazy weather

Amid winter chill, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that the city will witness mist or haze weather during the morning hours for the next two days.

However, no fog alert has been issued, and the weather department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky.