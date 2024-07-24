Bajrang Dal protests against reconstruction of Moinabad mosque

Hyderabad: Tension continued for the second straight day at Chilkur village located in Moinabad at Ranga Reddy district when members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding the newly erected structure, in place 0of the razed mosque, be pulled down.

The Bajrang Dal called for a ‘Chalo Moinabad’ protest after a base was laid for the reconstruction of the mosque which was razed down by land grabbers on Monday, July 22.

Tension continued for the second straight day at Chilkur village located in Moinabad at Ranga Reddy district when members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding the newly erected structure, in place of the razed mosque, be pulled down. pic.twitter.com/NN0BgZRVkD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2024

In view of the protest by Bajrang Dal, the police were deployed in large numbers to prevent any trouble. The protesters threatened to pull down any permanent structure being constructed at the spot.

On Tuesday as well, members of the Bajrang Dal had gathered at a temple in the vicinity and protested against the reconstruction of the mosque.

After assurances from the local village elders that fencing was done to the boundary and no permanent structure was coming up, the protesters relented.

The TG Waqf Board officials, Muslim leaders and workers of different political parties had been camping at the place, where Masjid-e-Jagirdar stood, since morning.

According to the Waqf Board Gazette an area of 480 square yards (four guntas) was for the Masjid-e-Jagirdar while the total extent of land in Survey 133 and 134 is over 15 acres.

On Monday night, Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare Department Tafseer Iqbal, AIMIM MLC – Mirza Rahmath Baig, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, TGMREIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi and TG Waqf Board Chairman, Azmathullah Hussaini visited the spot.