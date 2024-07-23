Telangana: FIR filed over razing of mosque in Moinabad

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police booked a case against the persons who had demolished a mosque at Chilkur village in Ranga Reddy district on Monday, July 22.

The issue came to light after the local Muslim population noticed it and informed the villagers about it. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party leader Amjedullah Khan, All India Majlis-E-Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, TEMRIS chairman Faheem Qureshi, TG waqf board chairman, Azmathullah Hussaini, and principal secretary minorities welfare department, Tafseer Iqbal visited the place on Monday late night.

They met DCP Rajendranagar Ch Srinivas and demanded stringent action against the culprits. The police booked a case under 329(3), 329, 324(4)(5), 298, 299, 196, 300 BNS r/w 3(5) BNS and Sec 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

According to the complaint lodged by Layeekhunnisa, a resident of Chilkur village in Moinabad, in survey numbers 133 and 134 of Chilkur village, there exists a historical mosque known as Jagirdar Masjid, admeasuring four guntas and belonging to the Telangana State Waqf Board.

“The mosque has been a place where Muslim brothers occasionally gather for prayers. The Waqf Board has conducted a survey and documented this structure in their records. The masjid is surrounded by dense trees. Prasad, who owns some land in the same survey numbers (133 & 134), has been conducting cleaning work in the area for the past few days,” she stated.

The complainant further added that on Monday afternoon, Mohammad Ahmed, a resident of Chilkur village, noticed while passing by that the structure of Jagirdar Masjid was no longer present. He informed the villagers and at around 2 pm, they rushed to the spot to find that the mosque, located at the lesser-visited spot in Moinabad, had been destroyed and levelled to the ground by Prasad and his henchmen.

“It has come to their knowledge that the land in the above survey numbers belongs to YSK Poruru LLP and Neena Reddy as per the Dharani records of the Government of Telangana State. The demolition of the masjid appears to be done with the intention of inciting enmity between the communities,” she alleged.

On Tuesday, TG Waqf Board officials drilled a bore well at the place where the mosque was located in Moinabad and are putting up a shed. “Prayers are continuing at the spot without any break. The work for a temporary shed is started and a permanent structure will come up soon. We are following up with the police about the action against those who demolished the mosque,” said an official of the minority welfare department.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area following the incident.

Sources said Prasad, with the help of some local leaders, had demolished the mosque and planned to convert the land parcel into plots in Moinabad and sell it.