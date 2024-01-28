World’s top universities: Know ranking of IIIT Hyderabad, OU

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and Osmania University (OU) have secured positions in the list of top universities in the world.

The list of Indian universities, released by The Times Higher Education (THE), is led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which holds a global ranking in the 201-250 range.

Ranks of Osmania University, IIIT Hyderabad

Among the universities in Hyderabad, only IIIT and OU have earned spots. IIT Hyderabad is placed in the rank range of 601-800, while OU is positioned in the 1201-1500 rank range.

Globally, the University of Oxford from the United Kingdom leads the list of universities.

Top 10 universities in the world

In the list of top 10 universities in the world, three are from the United Kingdom, and seven are from the United States. Following is the list of the top 10 universities in the world as per THE

University of Oxford Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University University of Cambridge Princeton University California Institute of Technology Imperial College London University of California, Berkeley Yale University

Top 10 universities in India

None of the Indian universities are among the top 200 globally, but three secure positions in the top 600.