World’s top universities: Know ranking of IIIT Hyderabad, OU

IIT Hyderabad is placed in the rank range of 601-800, while OU is positioned in the 1201-1500 rank range.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2024 9:43 am IST
top engineering colleges in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and Osmania University (OU) have secured positions in the list of top universities in the world.

The list of Indian universities, released by The Times Higher Education (THE), is led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which holds a global ranking in the 201-250 range.

Ranks of Osmania University, IIIT Hyderabad

Among the universities in Hyderabad, only IIIT and OU have earned spots. IIT Hyderabad is placed in the rank range of 601-800, while OU is positioned in the 1201-1500 rank range.

Globally, the University of Oxford from the United Kingdom leads the list of universities.

Top 10 universities in the world

In the list of top 10 universities in the world, three are from the United Kingdom, and seven are from the United States. Following is the list of the top 10 universities in the world as per THE

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Princeton University
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. Imperial College London
  9. University of California, Berkeley
  10. Yale University
Top 10 universities in India

None of the Indian universities are among the top 200 globally, but three secure positions in the top 600.

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
  2. Anna University
  3. Jamia Millia Islamia
  4. Mahatma Gandhi University
  5. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  6. Alagappa University
  7. Aligarh Muslim University
  8. Banaras Hindu University
  9. Bharathiar University
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

