NIRF rankings: OU slips, UoH and IIIT shine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three universities from the city made it to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

The rankings, which were first released in 2015 provide a detailed list of universities and colleges, ranking them on five different parameters, namely, Teaching Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), Osmania University and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), are the ones that have made the cut in the top 100 universities.

IIT Hyderabad also joins the varieties in the overall rankings of institutions in various categories/disciplines and is placed 14th nationally.

‘Perception’ hits OU

OU seems to have struggled in the past year, dropping 14 places to come 36th in the Universities ranking list. Further analysis of the report reveals that the varsity’s ranking has come down owing to the ‘perception’ parameter, which shows a six-mark drop from the previous year. Contrastingly, OU has improved its status in all other parameters.

UoH and IIITH shine

The Central University retained its 2022 spot of rank 10 in the Universities’ ranking and also claimed the 20th spot in the overall rankings released by NIRF. IIIT Hyderabad joined the rankings at the 84th spot. Last year, the institution had a dismal outing from the top 100, figuring in the 101-150 rank band.

IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia claim top-three spots

The top three spots of 2023 mirrored last year’s rankings. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore topped the university rankings, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, came second. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) retained its number three spot.

Kolkata’s Jadavpur University and Banaras Hindu University were ranked 4th and 5th respectively.

Ranks six and seven were held by private universities, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore.

While Vellore Institute of Technology jumped a spot from last year to grab the 8th rank, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took the 9th rank this year.

Here are the other universities from Telangana that made it to the top 100 in their respective categories:

Engineering

This category had the presence of the most number of institutions from the state. IIT Hyderabad led the pack at number 8, while the National Institute of Technology, Warangal ranked 21st.

IIIT Hyderabad took the 55th spot, followed by UoH at rank 71. Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) was ranked 83rd.

Warangal added one more to the list with SR University being ranked 98th.

Colleges

St Francis College for Women from Hyderabad was the only college from the state that figured in College rankings, coming in at 98.

Research

Institutions known for their research capabilities, IIT Hyderabad and UoH, held ranks 14 and 28 respectively.

Management

Three institutes from the capital were part of the rankings for the management category. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education was awarded the 40th rank, while the Institute of Management Technology was ranked 84. The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management also made it to the top 100 with the 98th rank.

Pharmacy

Hyderabad’s National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) held the 1st rank amongst the top 100 pharmacy institutes in the country.

Other representatives from the state figured in the lower rungs of the ladder. Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Narsapur, was ranked 75. Anurag University, Hyderabad and Kakatiya University, Hanumakonda, took the rank 81st and 82nd spots. CMR College of Pharmacy, Rangareddy took the 85th spot.

Dental

The Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad at 33 was the sole Dental college from the state to come in the top 100.

Law

The Nalsar University of Law was ranked 3rd in the rankings for institutions imparting education in law.

Agriculture and allied sectors

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management ranked 32nd in the agriculture and allied sectors list.

Innovation

The IIT Hyderabad ranked third on this list.

No institutions from the state made it to the Medical and Architecture and Planning categories.