Telangana to scrap mandatory ‘white ration card’ for welfare schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is set to introduce a new policy for the distribution of White Ration Cards, eliminating the mandatory requirement to possess these cards to avail welfare scheme benefits.

Previously, families were required to submit white ration cards to receive fee reimbursement for their children’s higher education, access housing sites, and benefit from self-employment schemes. The government is now considering abolishing this provision altogether. Officials stated that the new policy will only be implemented after recommendations from a cabinet sub-committee.

State Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that the government is prepared to issue new ration cards that will solely be valid for availing subsidized rice at Public Distribution System (PDS) centers (fair price shops). The cabinet sub-committee will formulate the guidelines and eligibility criteria for the new ration cards.

In the past, both the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh and the BRS government in Telangana made it mandatory to possess a white ration card to avail benefits from numerous schemes. However, the newly elected Congress-led state government has announced that a white ration card is no longer required to benefit from the farm loan waiver and the soon-to-be-issued Rajiv Arogyasri scheme cards.

Currently, 90 lakh families in Telangana hold white ration cards. Under the new policy, eligible families will be identified and issued new ration cards based on the sub-committee’s recommendations. These recommendations will require cabinet approval before the new policy is enforced.