Mumbai: Meem Se Mohabbat, starring Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir, has officially wrapped up, leaving fans both emotional and satisfied. The heartwarming finale aired on April 10 on Hum TV, with Roshi (Dananeer) forgiving Talha (Ahad) and returning home, giving fans the ending they truly hoped for.

The drama quickly became one of the most talked-about serials of 2025, thanks to the refreshing chemistry between Dananeer and Ahad, who appeared together onscreen for the very first time. Their pairing was nothing short of magical and is now being hailed as one of the most beloved onscreen jodis in recent times.

Even after the conclusion, scenes from the final episode continue to trend across social media with fans urging the makers for a second season. However, putting an end to all speculations, director Ali Hassan confirmed via Instagram page AKbuzz official that Meem Se Mohabbat has ended exactly how it was intended and there are no plans for Season 2.

Produced by Momina Duraid, penned by celebrated writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan, the drama not only won hearts but also clocked over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Alongside the lead pair, the stellar cast included Asif Raza Mir, Zarrar Khan, Faiza Gilani, Tehseen Wajahat Chishty, Muhammad Hunbal, and Rabya Rizwan, each delivering compelling performances.