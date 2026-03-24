You are my God, mother, father: Telugu student’s plea for pass marks goes viral

“Sir, nothing from what I prepared is asked. I believe God is there and that God is you. And God helps good people,” wrote this Telugu student in his exam paper.

Sounds familiar? Rings a bell? Well, we all have that one student nestled in our memory who left no stone unturned to achieve the bare minimum marks to pass exams.

And this student just carried on the tradition.

In a desperate attempt to avoid failing exams, this unidentified student drew an elaborate drawing begging his teacher to pass him. He appealed to the teacher using praiseworthy remarks, even going as far as to say that he considers the teacher as god and both his mother and father.

“Sir, please pass me in this exam. If you do, I will always be indebted to you for it. Please, at least give me the minimum passing marks,” the student wrote on the test paper.

Although it is not clear how the student had enough time to sketch and write a short poem on his exam paper, he appears to have used all his verbal skills to impress the teacher.

“Sir, I don’t have a mother and father. You are my mother and father,” the student wrote.

His scarily accurate stick figure drawing represented his willingness to kiss the teacher’s feet if he passed him.

“I will touch your feet,” the student wrote beside the drawing.

And since all the begging might not have swayed the teacher, the student also wrote that every single topic he studied ended up not being asked in the paper, further proving his dire need for the teacher to listen to him.

The image immediately went viral, with users flooding the comment section in support of the student. The message drew many to revisit their school days during exam season.

A comment read, “We’ve all had this feeling at some point… but this guy directly asked God to help him pass!”



“Something that’s consistent across generations. true academic heredity,” another person wrote.