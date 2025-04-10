Meem Se Mohabbat ends today: Viewers from India, Pakistan upset

Islamabad: And the day has finally arrived. One of the most loved and trending Pakistani dramas, Meem Se Mohabbat, starring Dananeer Mobeen (as Roshi Ayat) and Ahad Raza Mir (as Talha Ahmed), is all set to bid goodbye to its fans, as the final episode airs tonight.

Meem Se Mohabbat last episode

For Indian viewers, the last episode will be available to watch on YouTube at 9:30 PM. The second-last episode aired on April 9, and now, viewers from both India and Pakistan are expressing heartbreak over the show’s conclusion.

Social media is buzzing with emotional reactions, as many fans have already begun demanding a second season. Some feel the story of Roshi and Talha still had much more to offer, with one fan commenting, “We want Season 2 with the same characters or more episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat, please.”

Another viewer pleaded, “Please don’t end this drama, please continue,” while one emotional fan wrote, “What will I do on Wednesday and Thursday nights without this drama?”

The drama, a Momina Duraid Production, is penned by renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan. Loved for its heartfelt performances, captivating storytelling, and powerful emotions, Meem Se Mohabbat also stars Asif Raza Mir, Zarrar Khan, Faiza Gilani, Tehseen Wajahat Chishty, Muhammad Hunbal, and Rabya Rizwan.

With the final episode just hours away, all eyes are on how this emotional journey will conclude, but one thing is clear – Meem Se Mohabbat has made a special place in the hearts of viewers everywhere.