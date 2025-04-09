Meem Se Mohabbat 2nd last episode tonight: How to watch in India

Islamabad: Meem Se Mohabbat is all set to close its curtains, and fans can’t keep calm! With just two episodes left, the anticipation is sky-high. So far, 31 gripping episodes have aired, and the second-last episode (Ep 32) is all set to premiere tonight.

The drama, which airs every Wednesday and Thursday, stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in lead roles and has been winning hearts not just in Pakistan but across the border too.

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 32

Indian fans can rejoice, because they don’t need to spend a penny to watch their favourite show! Just like previous episodes, the official YouTube handle of Hum TV will drop the full episode after it airs in Pakistan.

Date: Wednesday, April 9

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Platform: Hum TV’s YouTube Channel

About the Drama

Meem Se Mohabbat is a Momina Duraid Production, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan. The emotional rollercoaster is loved for its performances and gripping storytelling.

Full Cast:

Ahad Raza Mir

Dananeer Mobeen

Asif Raza Mir

Zarrar Khan

Faiza Gilani

Tehseen Wajahat Chishty

Muhammad Hunbal

Rabya Rizwan

With Episode 32 airing tonight, all eyes are now on how the story will unfold before the grand finale on April 10. Don’t miss it!