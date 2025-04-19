Hyderabad may face water shortage after pipeline burst in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad might experience yet another disruption in water supply after a crucial Manjeera pipeline, carrying water from Singur to the city, burst on Friday afternoon, April 18, in Peddapur village of Sangareddy district.

The rupture triggered a massive flow of water onto NH-65, bringing traffic to a standstill on one side of the highway. Locals quickly alerted Mission Bhagiratha officials, who immediately halted the water supply from Singur to prevent further flooding.

Authorities said it would take several hours to contain the leakage and initiate repair work.

The latest pipeline failure is expected to affect the drinking water supply in several parts of Hyderabad over the next few days, compounding the challenges faced by residents.

This comes barely a month after a similar incident in March, when the Manjeera Phase 2 pipeline developed a leak near Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway.

That rupture had already caused significant water outages in areas like Bheeramguda, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Deepthi Srinagar, KPHB Housing Board, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Moosapet, and Erragadda.