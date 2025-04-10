Water supply disruption in several Hyderabad localities on April 12

Hyderabad: Residents in several areas of Hyderabad are likely to face water supply issues on Saturday, April 12, due to repair work being carried out under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme.
According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), maintenance work is scheduled to be taken up on the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal, specifically at Shahpur Nagar. The repair work will be carried out from 6 am to 9 pm.
As a result, there will be a complete or partial disruption of the drinking water supply for 15 hours in several areas.
Water supply will be disrupted in the following Hyderabad:
- Shapur Nagar
- Sanjay Gandhi Nagar
- Kalavati Nagar
- HMT Society
- HAL Colony
- TSIIC Colony
- Rodamestri Nagar
- Srinivas Nagar
- Indira Nagar
- Gajularamaram
- Sri Sai Hills
- Devender Nagar
- Kailash Hills
- Balaji Layout
- Kaiser Nagar
- Gajularamaram Village.
Authorities have advised residents to store sufficient drinking water in advance and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.
Additionally, the water board has warned that the illegal use of motors will attract a fine of Rs 5,000.
To monitor the issue and penalize offenders efficiently, the Hyderabad Water Board has developed a dedicated mobile app.
This will be made available to officials at all levels, including from linemen to General Managers, within two days. Using this app, officials can upload geotagged photos of illegal motor use, triggering an automatic fine linked to the consumer’s connection number. The penalty will be reflected in the following month’s water bill.
The app will also monitor other unauthorized activities, such as washing floors or vehicles with drinking water supply, overflow from overhead tanks, and the use of drinking water for gardening or construction purposes in Hyderabad.
In the second phase, it will be opened to the public, enabling citizens to voluntarily report instances of water misuse in their localities.