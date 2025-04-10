Water supply disruption in several Hyderabad localities on April 12

Hyderabad: Residents in several areas of Hyderabad are likely to face water supply issues on Saturday, April 12, due to repair work being carried out under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), maintenance work is scheduled to be taken up on the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal, specifically at Shahpur Nagar. The repair work will be carried out from 6 am to 9 pm.

As a result, there will be a complete or partial disruption of the drinking water supply for 15 hours in several areas.

Water supply will be disrupted in the following Hyderabad:

Shapur Nagar

Sanjay Gandhi Nagar

Kalavati Nagar

HMT Society

HAL Colony

TSIIC Colony

Rodamestri Nagar

Srinivas Nagar

Indira Nagar

Gajularamaram

Sri Sai Hills

Devender Nagar

Kailash Hills

Balaji Layout

Kaiser Nagar

Gajularamaram Village.

Authorities have advised residents to store sufficient drinking water in advance and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read Rs 5000 fine on illegal motors impacting water supply in Hyderabad

Additionally, the water board has warned that the illegal use of motors will attract a fine of Rs 5,000.

To monitor the issue and penalize offenders efficiently, the Hyderabad Water Board has developed a dedicated mobile app.

This will be made available to officials at all levels, including from linemen to General Managers, within two days. Using this app, officials can upload geotagged photos of illegal motor use, triggering an automatic fine linked to the consumer’s connection number. The penalty will be reflected in the following month’s water bill.

The app will also monitor other unauthorized activities, such as washing floors or vehicles with drinking water supply, overflow from overhead tanks, and the use of drinking water for gardening or construction purposes in Hyderabad.

In the second phase, it will be opened to the public, enabling citizens to voluntarily report instances of water misuse in their localities.