Rs 5000 fine on illegal motors impacting water supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To tackle the growing issues of water supply during the summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is set to launch a dedicated mobile app and a citywide inspection drive. It aims at curbing illegal motor use and other violations, the initiative will help monitor water supply irregularities more effectively and penalize offenders in real time.

The announcement followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Hyderabad water board managing director Ashok Reddy with the operation and maintenance circle managers and other senior officials at HMWSSB headquarters on Wednesday, April 9.

Hyderabad water board launches app to track water supply violations

To monitor the issue and penalize offenders efficiently, the Hyderabad Water Board has developed a dedicated mobile app.

This will be made available to officials at all levels, including from linemen to General Managers, within two days. Using this app, officials can upload geotagged photos of illegal motor use, triggering an automatic fine linked to the consumer’s connection number. The penalty will be reflected in the following month’s water bill.

The app will also monitor other unauthorized activities, such as washing floors or vehicles being washed with drinking water supply, overflow from overhead tanks, and the use of drinking water for gardening or construction purposes in Hyderabad.

In the second phase, it will be opened to the public, enabling citizens to voluntarily report instances of water misuse in their localities.

4 phase inspection drive against illegal motors to continue through summer

To ensure normal water supply and curb illegal motor usage during the summer, the Water Board has planned a four-phase inspection drive under the initiative titled ‘Motor-Free Top Water’, set to begin on April 15.

These surprise inspections, which will continue throughout the summer, aim to address complaints of low-pressure tap water supply.

In phase 1, the linemen will inspect the supply lines connection by connection as soon as the water valves are opened. They will assess water pressure levels and check for the presence of motors.

On the following day, the section managers in phase 2 will re-inspect the same water supply lines in Hyderabad. If a motor is found connected to a drain, a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed, the motor will be seized immediately, and the consumer’s CAN number will be blacklisted.

An online report listing such cases will then be submitted to the respective general managers (GMs), marking them as ‘motor-free top water’ lines.

Based on these reports, in phase 3, the general managers will conduct random field inspections. If satisfied, they will forward their findings to the chief general managers (CGMs) and then to the director and managing director, with daily online updates.

Further, CGMs, directors, and the MD in phase 4 will carry out random cross-verification inspections at the field level based on previous reports. Penalties will continue, and all illegally installed motors will be seized.

Hyderabad water board MD warned officials that if found submitting false or incomplete reports will be subject to performance reviews and disciplinary actions, including the issuance of a MOMO (Memo of Misconduct).