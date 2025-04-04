Pipeline leak disrupts drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A few localities in Hyderabad are experiencing disruptions in the drinking water supply due to a massive leak in the 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main in the stretch Patancheru-Hydernagar under the Manjeera Water Supply Scheme Phase 2. The leakage at RC Puram, Father School, and Old Mumbai Road is disturbing the water supply to various localities.

Repair work has been initiated by authorities, and it is scheduled to go on till 11 pm today, Friday, April 4. Residents living in affected zones have been told to conserve drinking water until the supply is restored to its full capacity.

Areas of drinking water supply disruption in Hyderabad

O&M Division – 6: Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet (low water pressure).

O&M Division – 8: Half Take Points, Bulk Connections

O&M Division – 9: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagya Nagar Colony, Vasant Nagar.

O&M Division – 15: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chanda Nagar, Gangaram, Deepthi Sri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur.

O&M Division – 24: Biranguda, Aminpur, Bollaram.

Water board officials have assured residents that efforts are being made to restore the supply at the earliest by fixing the problem. In the meantime, consumers have been requested to store and use water wisely until the regular supply is restored.